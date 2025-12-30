Fortra BeSTORM Description

Fortra BeSTORM is a dynamic application security testing tool that combines DAST with black box fuzzing capabilities. The tool tests applications without requiring access to source code, simulating how attackers would attempt to breach systems. BeSTORM performs automated testing of millions to billions of attack combinations to identify security vulnerabilities during the development stage. It includes over 250 prebuilt protocol modules and supports proprietary and custom protocols. The tool can test nearly any hardware or software system. The fuzzer attaches like a debugger to monitor applications and identify exactly where and when problems occur. It performs real-time fuzzing to test systems against past attacks, known vulnerabilities, and unknown future threats. Testing can be conducted on-site or through cloud-based systems. BeSTORM targets multiple industries including automotive and aviation (CANBUS protocol testing), medical devices (WiFi and Bluetooth), IoT devices, and critical infrastructure systems. The tool includes an auto-learn feature for proprietary protocols and provides exportable vulnerability reports for debugging. The solution aims to identify and prioritize security vulnerabilities during development to avoid taking products offline after launch. It eliminates false positives and provides actionable vulnerability reports.