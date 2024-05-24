StackHawk StackHawk Logo

StackHawk is an application security platform designed for AI-era development workflows. The platform provides three primary capabilities: attack surface discovery, runtime testing, and oversight intelligence. The attack surface discovery component integrates with source code repositories to automatically map applications and APIs across the environment, identifying shadow APIs, undocumented endpoints, and sensitive data exposure. This provides visibility into the complete application landscape. The runtime testing capability performs dynamic application security testing within CI/CD pipelines before production deployment. Scans are designed to complete in minutes and detect exploitable vulnerabilities, LLM security risks, and business logic flaws. The testing supports modern architectures including APIs, microservices, and complex authentication flows. Results are surfaced directly in development pipelines, pull requests, and local environments. The oversight and intelligence component provides centralized visibility into testing coverage, risk posture, and program effectiveness. It tracks application risks from discovery through validated remediation and identifies coverage gaps across the application portfolio. The platform includes AI-powered capabilities such as automated OpenAPI spec generation, intelligent test sequencing, and AI-generated remediation guidance. Configuration is designed to minimize manual setup requirements. Findings are delivered in developer workflows with context for faster remediation and validation.

StackHawk StackHawk is AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight developed by StackHawk. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, API Security, Application Security Training.

