StackHawk StackHawk
AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight
StackHawk StackHawk
AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if StackHawk StackHawk is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
StackHawk StackHawk Description
StackHawk is an application security platform designed for AI-era development workflows. The platform provides three primary capabilities: attack surface discovery, runtime testing, and oversight intelligence. The attack surface discovery component integrates with source code repositories to automatically map applications and APIs across the environment, identifying shadow APIs, undocumented endpoints, and sensitive data exposure. This provides visibility into the complete application landscape. The runtime testing capability performs dynamic application security testing within CI/CD pipelines before production deployment. Scans are designed to complete in minutes and detect exploitable vulnerabilities, LLM security risks, and business logic flaws. The testing supports modern architectures including APIs, microservices, and complex authentication flows. Results are surfaced directly in development pipelines, pull requests, and local environments. The oversight and intelligence component provides centralized visibility into testing coverage, risk posture, and program effectiveness. It tracks application risks from discovery through validated remediation and identifies coverage gaps across the application portfolio. The platform includes AI-powered capabilities such as automated OpenAPI spec generation, intelligent test sequencing, and AI-generated remediation guidance. Configuration is designed to minimize manual setup requirements. Findings are delivered in developer workflows with context for faster remediation and validation.
StackHawk StackHawk FAQ
Common questions about StackHawk StackHawk including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
StackHawk StackHawk is AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight developed by StackHawk. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, API Security, Application Security Training.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership