Rapid7 InsightAppSec Logo

Rapid7 InsightAppSec

DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning and testing

Application Security Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Rapid7 InsightAppSec Description

Rapid7 InsightAppSec is a dynamic application security testing (DAST) solution that performs black-box security testing on web applications and APIs. The platform automates the identification and triage of vulnerabilities, providing security teams with tools to prioritize remediation actions. The solution is built on the Insight platform and features a modern user interface designed for quick deployment and management. InsightAppSec can scan applications in as few as five minutes and supports both cloud-based and on-premises deployment options through an optional on-premise scan engine for applications hosted on closed networks. The platform includes support for over 95 attack types and uses a Universal Translator feature to assess modern web applications and APIs. It provides detailed technical information for each vulnerability finding to support remediation efforts. The Attack Replay feature allows developers to validate vulnerabilities and test source code patches independently. InsightAppSec generates reports for compliance requirements including PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and OWASP Top Ten. The platform includes scan scheduling and blackout capabilities to manage security assessments across application portfolios. Integration capabilities with development tools enable security findings to be incorporated into existing development workflows.

Rapid7 InsightAppSec FAQ

Common questions about Rapid7 InsightAppSec including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Rapid7 InsightAppSec is DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning and testing developed by Rapid7. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox