Rapid7 InsightAppSec Description
Rapid7 InsightAppSec is a dynamic application security testing (DAST) solution that performs black-box security testing on web applications and APIs. The platform automates the identification and triage of vulnerabilities, providing security teams with tools to prioritize remediation actions. The solution is built on the Insight platform and features a modern user interface designed for quick deployment and management. InsightAppSec can scan applications in as few as five minutes and supports both cloud-based and on-premises deployment options through an optional on-premise scan engine for applications hosted on closed networks. The platform includes support for over 95 attack types and uses a Universal Translator feature to assess modern web applications and APIs. It provides detailed technical information for each vulnerability finding to support remediation efforts. The Attack Replay feature allows developers to validate vulnerabilities and test source code patches independently. InsightAppSec generates reports for compliance requirements including PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and OWASP Top Ten. The platform includes scan scheduling and blackout capabilities to manage security assessments across application portfolios. Integration capabilities with development tools enable security findings to be incorporated into existing development workflows.
Rapid7 InsightAppSec FAQ
Common questions about Rapid7 InsightAppSec including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
