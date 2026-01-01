Invicti DAST Description

Invicti DAST is a dynamic application security testing solution that scans web applications, APIs, and single-page applications for vulnerabilities. The platform uses proof-based scanning technology to automatically exploit and confirm vulnerabilities, providing evidence of exploitability to reduce false positives. The scanner integrates into CI/CD pipelines and supports automated scanning workflows. It includes predictive risk scoring to prioritize web assets before scanning and ranks vulnerabilities by exploitability and business risk. The platform can scan authenticated workflows and discover shadow APIs. Invicti DAST offers deployment options including SaaS, on-premises, and hybrid configurations. The solution provides role-based dashboards and asset-level visibility for different teams. It supports concurrent scanning across multiple assets, teams, and environments with unlimited users and scans. The platform includes automated ticket creation, retest triggering, and workflow automation capabilities. It provides a full API for custom integrations and native support for developer tools. AI-powered features enhance scanning capabilities and provide remediation suggestions. Invicti DAST is designed for enterprise environments requiring scalable application security testing with integration into existing development and security workflows.