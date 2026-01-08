Escape DAST
AI-powered DAST tool for business logic security testing of web apps and APIs
Escape DAST Description
Escape DAST is a dynamic application security testing tool that uses AI agents to perform business logic security testing on web applications, single page applications, and APIs. The tool focuses on identifying business logic flaws, broken object level authorization (BOLA), and insecure direct object references (IDOR) vulnerabilities. The platform includes built-in authentication support for SSO, MFA, and browser-based authentication to enable authenticated testing. It provides automated false-positive removal and contextual risk scoring to help security teams prioritize findings. The tool generates auto-generated code remediations tailored to specific frameworks to assist developers with fixing identified issues. Escape DAST supports testing of private and internal applications through private locations. The platform offers compliance reporting for industry standards including OWASP Top 10, PCI DSS, and SOC 2. Users can create custom rules and tests specific to their business flows. The tool integrates with CI/CD pipelines for continuous security testing and supports integration with CI providers and collaboration tools. It provides a public API and CLI for workflow automation and custom integrations. The platform includes vulnerability management capabilities with issue tracking and triage functionality.
Escape DAST FAQ
Common questions about Escape DAST including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
