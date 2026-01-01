Bright Sec Bright STAR Logo

Bright Sec Bright STAR

AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, and API security testing

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Bright Sec Bright STAR Description

Bright STAR is an application security platform that combines dynamic application security testing (DAST), interactive application security testing (IAST), and API security testing capabilities. The platform uses AI to discover and map application structures, dependencies, and shadow APIs to provide attack surface visibility. The tool performs function-level and endpoint-level vulnerability detection covering OWASP Top 10, API Top 10, and LLM Top 10 vulnerabilities. It identifies exploitable flaws rather than theoretical issues through dynamic analysis of running applications. Bright STAR includes automated remediation capabilities that generate fix suggestions, test them automatically, and validate results. The platform integrates into CI/CD pipelines and supports pull request automation in GitHub and GitLab, scanning code changes before merge. The platform provides compliance mapping to standards including OWASP, SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI DSS. It operates within developer workflows through IDE and pull request integrations to provide security feedback during development. The tool addresses shadow APIs and undocumented endpoints by automatically discovering and testing both public and internal APIs. It includes capabilities for detecting vulnerabilities in AI-generated code and human-written code across the software development lifecycle.

Bright Sec Bright STAR FAQ

Common questions about Bright Sec Bright STAR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Bright Sec Bright STAR is AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, and API security testing developed by Bright Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, CI CD.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →