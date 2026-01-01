Bright Sec Bright STAR Description

Bright STAR is an application security platform that combines dynamic application security testing (DAST), interactive application security testing (IAST), and API security testing capabilities. The platform uses AI to discover and map application structures, dependencies, and shadow APIs to provide attack surface visibility. The tool performs function-level and endpoint-level vulnerability detection covering OWASP Top 10, API Top 10, and LLM Top 10 vulnerabilities. It identifies exploitable flaws rather than theoretical issues through dynamic analysis of running applications. Bright STAR includes automated remediation capabilities that generate fix suggestions, test them automatically, and validate results. The platform integrates into CI/CD pipelines and supports pull request automation in GitHub and GitLab, scanning code changes before merge. The platform provides compliance mapping to standards including OWASP, SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI DSS. It operates within developer workflows through IDE and pull request integrations to provide security feedback during development. The tool addresses shadow APIs and undocumented endpoints by automatically discovering and testing both public and internal APIs. It includes capabilities for detecting vulnerabilities in AI-generated code and human-written code across the software development lifecycle.