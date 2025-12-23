Escape API Security Platform Logo

Escape API Security Platform

DAST platform for API and web app security testing with business logic focus

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Escape API Security Platform Description

Escape API Security Platform is a dynamic application security testing solution designed for modern web applications and APIs. The platform performs security testing at the business logic level, focusing on vulnerabilities such as BOLA (Broken Object Level Authorization), IDOR (Insecure Direct Object References), and access control issues. The platform includes built-in API and web application discovery capabilities, providing code-to-cloud visibility for application attack surface management. It generates API documentation at scale and supports testing for various architectures including Kubernetes, GraphQL, and microservices. Escape integrates with CI/CD pipelines and provides remediation code snippets to support DevSecOps workflows. The platform connects with cloud providers, Git repositories, API gateways, and security tools like Wiz. It offers workflows, alerting, and programmatic access for automation. The solution performs DAST scanning for both APIs and single-page applications, with native support for modern web frameworks. It includes GraphQL-specific security testing capabilities and works with Apollo and other GraphQL implementations. The platform aims to reduce false positives compared to traditional DAST tools while improving code coverage and detection accuracy.

Escape API Security Platform FAQ

Common questions about Escape API Security Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Escape API Security Platform is DAST platform for API and web app security testing with business logic focus developed by Escape Technologies. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Access Control, CI CD.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
493
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
453
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
167
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →