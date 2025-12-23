Escape API Security Platform
DAST platform for API and web app security testing with business logic focus
Escape API Security Platform
DAST platform for API and web app security testing with business logic focus
Escape API Security Platform Description
Escape API Security Platform is a dynamic application security testing solution designed for modern web applications and APIs. The platform performs security testing at the business logic level, focusing on vulnerabilities such as BOLA (Broken Object Level Authorization), IDOR (Insecure Direct Object References), and access control issues. The platform includes built-in API and web application discovery capabilities, providing code-to-cloud visibility for application attack surface management. It generates API documentation at scale and supports testing for various architectures including Kubernetes, GraphQL, and microservices. Escape integrates with CI/CD pipelines and provides remediation code snippets to support DevSecOps workflows. The platform connects with cloud providers, Git repositories, API gateways, and security tools like Wiz. It offers workflows, alerting, and programmatic access for automation. The solution performs DAST scanning for both APIs and single-page applications, with native support for modern web frameworks. It includes GraphQL-specific security testing capabilities and works with Apollo and other GraphQL implementations. The platform aims to reduce false positives compared to traditional DAST tools while improving code coverage and detection accuracy.
Escape API Security Platform FAQ
Common questions about Escape API Security Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Escape API Security Platform is DAST platform for API and web app security testing with business logic focus developed by Escape Technologies. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Access Control, CI CD.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership