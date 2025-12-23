Escape API Security Platform Description

Escape API Security Platform is a dynamic application security testing solution designed for modern web applications and APIs. The platform performs security testing at the business logic level, focusing on vulnerabilities such as BOLA (Broken Object Level Authorization), IDOR (Insecure Direct Object References), and access control issues. The platform includes built-in API and web application discovery capabilities, providing code-to-cloud visibility for application attack surface management. It generates API documentation at scale and supports testing for various architectures including Kubernetes, GraphQL, and microservices. Escape integrates with CI/CD pipelines and provides remediation code snippets to support DevSecOps workflows. The platform connects with cloud providers, Git repositories, API gateways, and security tools like Wiz. It offers workflows, alerting, and programmatic access for automation. The solution performs DAST scanning for both APIs and single-page applications, with native support for modern web frameworks. It includes GraphQL-specific security testing capabilities and works with Apollo and other GraphQL implementations. The platform aims to reduce false positives compared to traditional DAST tools while improving code coverage and detection accuracy.