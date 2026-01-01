Siemba GenPT
Siemba GenPT
Siemba GenPT Description
Siemba GenPT is a Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) solution that uses artificial intelligence to automate security testing of web applications. The tool performs payload-driven security scans using only a URL or IP address as input, without requiring credentials or manual configuration. GenPT fingerprints the technology stack of target applications to build context-aware test suites with relevant payloads. The scanning process is designed to complete in minutes rather than weeks. The tool integrates into CI/CD pipelines for continuous security testing throughout the development lifecycle. Each vulnerability finding includes risk scores, exploit context, and remediation guidance. The platform provides one-click reporting with compliance mapping capabilities. GenPT supports batch testing and scheduling for testing multiple applications at scale. The tool integrates with External Attack Surface Management (EASM) capabilities to identify and test assets without manual inventory. It is available through AWS Marketplace and offers a free trial option. The platform is designed to operate without requiring security expertise from users.
