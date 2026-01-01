Intruder Web Application Scanning Logo

Intruder Web Application Scanning

DAST tool for scanning web apps and APIs for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities

Application Security
Commercial
Intruder Web Application Scanning Description

Intruder Web Application Scanning is a dynamic application security testing tool that performs automated vulnerability scans on web applications and APIs. The platform checks for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and over 75 application-level security issues, including SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), security misconfigurations, and injection flaws. The scanner supports both authenticated and unauthenticated scanning of single-page applications (SPAs) and multi-page applications (MPAs). Users can add authentication credentials to scan behind login pages and upload API schemas to improve coverage for single-page applications. The scanning engine is powered by OWASP ZAP. Beyond application-level checks, the platform performs over 140,000 infrastructure security checks across perimeter and infrastructure components, including remote code execution, OS command injection, and CWE/SANS Top 25 vulnerabilities. The system provides 24/7 automatic scanning for emerging threats. Results are prioritized by business impact and filtered to reduce false positives. The platform includes a cyber hygiene score to track remediation progress and time-to-fix metrics. Security findings can be exported to ticketing systems for workflow integration. Intruder offers continuous penetration testing as an add-on service where experienced penetration testers manually check for OWASP vulnerabilities that automated scanners cannot detect. This service is available to Premium users and sold by the day.

Intruder Web Application Scanning FAQ

Common questions about Intruder Web Application Scanning including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

