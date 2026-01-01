Intruder Web Application Scanning
Intruder Web Application Scanning
Intruder Web Application Scanning Description
Intruder Web Application Scanning is a dynamic application security testing tool that performs automated vulnerability scans on web applications and APIs. The platform checks for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and over 75 application-level security issues, including SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), security misconfigurations, and injection flaws. The scanner supports both authenticated and unauthenticated scanning of single-page applications (SPAs) and multi-page applications (MPAs). Users can add authentication credentials to scan behind login pages and upload API schemas to improve coverage for single-page applications. The scanning engine is powered by OWASP ZAP. Beyond application-level checks, the platform performs over 140,000 infrastructure security checks across perimeter and infrastructure components, including remote code execution, OS command injection, and CWE/SANS Top 25 vulnerabilities. The system provides 24/7 automatic scanning for emerging threats. Results are prioritized by business impact and filtered to reduce false positives. The platform includes a cyber hygiene score to track remediation progress and time-to-fix metrics. Security findings can be exported to ticketing systems for workflow integration. Intruder offers continuous penetration testing as an add-on service where experienced penetration testers manually check for OWASP vulnerabilities that automated scanners cannot detect. This service is available to Premium users and sold by the day.
