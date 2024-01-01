ModbusPal 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

ModbusPal is a MODBUS slave simulator written in Java that offers an easy-to-use interface to reproduce complex and realistic MODBUS environments. It supports TCP/IP natively and serial communication with the RxTx library. Users can write external scripts for custom functions and utilize the 'Learn' mode to dynamically create resources as it receives MODBUS requests. ModbusPal is free and open source under the GPL license.