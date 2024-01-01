Solve password-riddles on a website without logins or ads.
ModbusPal is a MODBUS slave simulator written in Java that offers an easy-to-use interface to reproduce complex and realistic MODBUS environments. It supports TCP/IP natively and serial communication with the RxTx library. Users can write external scripts for custom functions and utilize the 'Learn' mode to dynamically create resources as it receives MODBUS requests. ModbusPal is free and open source under the GPL license.
Security cheatsheets to aid penetration testers and security enthusiasts in remembering useful but not frequently used commands.
A project developed for pentesters to practice SQL Injection concepts in a controlled environment.
A collection of reports and resources highlighting Android security vulnerabilities and best practices.
Exhaustive checklist for securing Node.js web services with a focus on error handling and custom error pages.
A detailed SSH cheat sheet for managing SSH connections and troubleshooting common issues.