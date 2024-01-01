pwntools-write-ups 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A collection of CTF write-ups all using pwntools Dependencies libc++1 (2014/gits-teaser/citadel) pwntools (master branch from github, and ofc. all dependencies for pwntools) Known Issues Some of the tests are a bit finnicky, both due to pwntools and the services themselves. Some services cannot be re-run immediately (services without REUSEADDR) Services that aren't working: 2013/pctf/ropasaurus 2014/defcon-quals/babyfirst-heap 2014/defcon-quals/bbgp If other tests are failing or there are other issues (e.g. services still running after the test), then please file an issue.