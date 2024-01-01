Wiper Toolkit 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Toolkit to perform secure destruction of sensitive virtual data, temporary files, and swap memories. It offers an interactive mode for easier personal data destruction tasks and can be automated through the CLI mode. Users can configure their own overwrite method by choosing between ones, zeros, and/or random data methods as many times as needed.