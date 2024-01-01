Wiper Toolkit

StegCloak is a JavaScript steganography module for hiding secrets inside text using invisible characters.
Toolkit to perform secure destruction of sensitive virtual data, temporary files, and swap memories. It offers an interactive mode for easier personal data destruction tasks and can be automated through the CLI mode. Users can configure their own overwrite method by choosing between ones, zeros, and/or random data methods as many times as needed.
StegCloak is a JavaScript steganography module for hiding secrets inside text using invisible characters.
A sensitive data detection tool for scanning source code repositories
A powerful tool for searching and scraping data from GitHub
Monitors GitHub for leaked secrets
GPG Sync is a tool designed to keep OpenPGP public keys up-to-date within an organization by offloading the complexity of key management to a single trusted person.
A cloud-native, event-driven data pipeline toolkit for security teams with extensible data processing and serverless deployment.