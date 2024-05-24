Loading...
Unified secure remote access platform with ZTNA, VDI, MFA, SSO, and MDM
Endian Secure Digital Platform provides integrated cybersecurity solutions for IT and OT environments through management tools, security gateways, and endpoint connectivity components.
Cloud-based ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control for users and apps
ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps
Zero Trust secure workspace for enterprise data protection and access control
Zero trust network access solution for secure remote access to private apps
Cloudflare Access is a zero trust network access solution that secures applications and resources by implementing identity-based authentication and authorization without traditional VPN infrastructure.
Google's zero trust implementation for secure access without VPN
AWS Verified Access is a zero trust security service that provides secure application access based on user identity and device security posture without requiring a VPN.
SaaS platform providing zero trust network access for secure remote access
Zero Trust access platform for secure remote access to applications and networks
Zero Trust Data Access platform for securing unstructured data across hybrid envs
Zero Trust Network Access platform for remote access and identity-based control
ZTNA platform for secure remote access replacing VPNs with zero-trust controls
Clientless secure remote access platform with Zero Trust architecture
Zero Trust platform combining access management and infrastructure for IT/OT
Zero Trust Network Access platform for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid apps
WDR platform for Wi-Fi security protecting IT/OT assets wirelessly
ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control to apps and resources
Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control
Cloud-delivered ZTNA platform with integrated SWG and CASB for remote access
Endian Switchboard is a centralized management platform that provides zero-trust security, secure remote access, and network monitoring for IT and OT environments through microsegmentation and identity management.
Cloud-based ZTNA solution for secure app access without VPNs
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control
Cloud-based ZTNA solution for secure remote access to applications
ZTNA gateway for secure remote access to corporate apps and desktops
Desktop and application virtualization solution for secure remote access
USB-based secure OS for BYOD remote access to corporate apps and VDI
ZTNA solution for remote access VPN replacement with data protection
Zero trust endpoint workspace with data isolation and secure access control
Zero trust network access control system for secure remote enterprise access
IoT device creating secure network segments for remote workers
AI-driven network segmentation platform with automated policy generation
AI-powered network segmentation platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT environments
Microsegmentation service for zero-trust network isolation and containment
Zero trust implementation services for government and critical infrastructure
Cloud-native ZTNA solution for secure remote access to apps and resources
Zero trust security architecture for private 5G network deployments
API automation platform for deploying and managing Zscaler zero trust security
ZTNA solution providing secure user-to-app access without network exposure
Secure web gateway with threat blocking and DNS filtering for SMBs
Software-defined perimeter for identity-based network access control
Cloud-based ZTNA solution for SMBs providing secure remote access to resources
Cloud-based ZTNA solution replacing legacy VPNs with zero-trust remote access
Self-hosted Zero Trust access proxy for securing human, service, and AI agent access
Zero Trust access control platform for AI agents, services, and users
Zero Trust access platform for secure human, service, and AI agent access
Identity-aware proxy for secure access to internal services and applications
Secure remote access solution for OT/ICS environments with zero-trust access
Multi-tenant ZTNA solution for secure remote access to IT/OT systems
Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control
Zero Trust security framework for IoT infrastructure protection
Zero trust workload protection for VMs, containers, K8s, and serverless
Zero Trust network architecture design and management services
Identity-based microsegmentation solution for network access control
Breach containment platform with microsegmentation and lateral movement control
AI-powered breach containment and zero trust segmentation platform
Centralized policy engine for microsegmentation and breach containment
Zero Trust security platform with microsegmentation and endpoint protection
ZTNA solution for secure remote access to applications
Clientless ZTNA solution for secure app access on managed, unmanaged, and BYOD.
Certificate-based ZTNA using dynamic PKI and real-time context signals
ZTNA solution providing secure, per-application access control for remote workers
Zero trust security mesh platform for access control and asset protection
Zero trust data exchange platform for secure data sharing across OT/IT/cloud.
Zero Trust remote access solution for OT and cyber-physical systems
Zero trust access platform combining ZTNA, PAM, and microsegmentation
Unified Zero Trust platform for enterprise security visibility and control
Continuous Zero Trust posture assessment and maturity scoring platform
Zero trust digital workspace platform for secure remote application access
Zero trust network access platform with granular access controls and P2P encryption
ZTNA solution combining VPN speed with zero trust security for remote access
Microsegmentation platform for network, identity, and remote access controls
Software agent providing ZTNA, microsegmentation & endpoint proxy for servers
Zero Trust security platform with microsegmentation and ZTNA capabilities
Agentless zero trust gateway for microsegmentation and ZTNA
Zero Trust platform providing secure access and connectivity via overlay network
Zero Trust endpoint protection platform with allowlisting and network control
Identity-driven access platform for infrastructure without VPNs or passwords
Zero-trust platform for secure data exchange and access control
Browser-based BYOD security solution with granular access controls
Creates isolated network enclaves using payload splitting & zero-trust.
Identity-aware network security integrating CrowdStrike endpoint risk scores
Zero-trust remote access solution using traffic fragmentation and multi-path routing
Zero Trust network access solution using outbound-only encrypted connections
Zero trust network platform for securing AI agentic systems
Secure platform for compartmentalized data and compute control
Software-based zero trust network security with process-level control & E2EE
Identity-based zero trust network connectivity platform built on OpenZiti
Remote access security platform verifying physical user presence via cryptography
Secure remote access service for NHS staff without VPN tokens or passwords
Machine identity & zero-trust access mgmt platform for cyber-physical systems.
ZTNA solution providing identity-based, continuous-verification network access control.
Zero trust security solution for enterprise file services and cloud storage.
Zero-trust, post-quantum secure connectivity for mission-critical environments.
ZTNA platform replacing VPNs with direct, policy-driven encrypted connectivity.
ZTNA solution providing microsegmented, zero trust remote app access.
Browser-based remote desktop & app access solution for distributed workforces.
NAC-based ZTNA enforcing continuous access across campus, remote, and cloud.
Secure, identity-integrated access control platform for GPU and AI infrastructure.
Secure remote access agent for legacy OT/BMS desktop apps via Neeve portal.
Remote control tool with encrypted gateway, security keys & user auth.
Managed Zero Trust cybersecurity service with MDR, SOC, and ZT platform.
Managed Zero Trust framework service verifying all network traffic access.
Automates Zero Trust maturity assessment, prioritization & reporting.
Hides VPN infrastructure from the internet, exposing it only to auth'd users.
Enforces SaaS access via hardware-bound device certificates and ZTNA.
ZTNA relay using mTLS & hardware-bound certs for device-based access control.
VPN-alternative SDP providing zero-trust secure remote access via USB key.
Browser-based secure access to SaaS apps and servers with SSO, MFA, and DLP.
WireGuard-based zero trust mesh networking platform for secure connectivity.
Secure RDP access via ZTNA and centralized BitLocker mgmt for Windows.
Zero Trust security platform suite for identity, endpoint, and business protection.
A tool for monitoring and managing device compliance and security across multiple platforms
Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks
