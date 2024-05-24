Zero Networks Microsegmentation Description

Zero Networks Microsegmentation is a platform that implements zero trust controls across network access, identity management, and remote connectivity. The platform provides three primary capabilities: network segmentation, identity segmentation, and secure remote access. The network segmentation component divides networks into isolated micro-segments through automated security policies. This approach aims to minimize the blast radius of attacks by blocking lateral movement and preventing ransomware spread. The identity segmentation feature restricts privileged account access based on operational requirements. This applies microsegmentation principles to both human and non-human accounts to reduce credential theft risks. The secure remote access functionality secures remote connections for employees and vendors without leaving open ports exposed to attackers. The platform operates on least privilege security principles and is designed to support compliance requirements and cyber insurance needs. According to customer testimonials, the solution can be deployed rapidly and operates with minimal ongoing management requirements. Zero Networks positions itself as addressing ransomware prevention through adaptive access controls that limit unauthorized lateral movement within networks.