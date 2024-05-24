Portnox ZTNA Description

Portnox ZTNA is a cloud-native Zero Trust Network Access solution designed to replace legacy VPN infrastructure. The platform provides secure remote access to applications and resources while maintaining network performance. The solution implements fine-grained access control policies based on endpoint risk posture, allowing administrators to create granular security policies that activate when devices attempt to connect. Access control extends across applications, remote connections, networks, and infrastructure. Portnox ZTNA includes passwordless authentication capabilities to eliminate password-related security vulnerabilities and reduce IT support overhead from password resets. The platform operates without requiring hardware deployment. The solution features automated remediation capabilities and integrates endpoint risk assessment into application access decisions. Security policies can be configured to enforce consistent controls across the organization. Portnox ZTNA integrates with identity providers, mobile device management systems, endpoint detection and response tools, and security information and event management platforms. The cloud-native architecture enables deployment without on-premises infrastructure requirements.