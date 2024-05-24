Elisity Microsegmentation Platform Description

Elisity provides identity-based microsegmentation capabilities for network environments. The product focuses on implementing granular network segmentation based on user and device identities rather than traditional network-based controls. The solution enables organizations to create security policies that follow identities across the network infrastructure, allowing for dynamic access control that adapts to user context and device posture. This approach supports zero trust architecture principles by enforcing least privilege access at the network level. The microsegmentation functionality works by creating isolated network segments that restrict lateral movement and contain potential security incidents. Access decisions are made based on verified identities and associated attributes rather than IP addresses or network location. The product is designed to integrate with existing network infrastructure without requiring wholesale replacement of networking equipment. It provides visibility into network traffic patterns and identity-based access patterns to support security monitoring and compliance requirements. Organizations can use the solution to enforce segmentation policies across diverse network environments including data centers, campus networks, and distributed locations.