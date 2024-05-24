GoodAccess Software-defined perimeter Description

GoodAccess is a software-defined perimeter solution designed for small and midsize businesses. The platform provides identity-based network access control to make infrastructure invisible to unauthorized users, whether resources reside in LANs, datacenters, or cloud environments. The solution implements zero-trust access control using the least-privilege principle, assigning access rights through virtual access cards that grant users private network identities. After authentication, users can only access specified applications they are authorized to use. The platform supports multi-factor authentication, biometrics, tokens, and single sign-on using external identity providers. GoodAccess includes secure web gateway functionality that blocks malicious websites, malware, phishing attempts, and command and control botnets through DNS filtering. The platform uses threat intelligence feeds and DNS blacklists to provide real-time protection when users connect through cloud gateways. Network resources can be incorporated using branch and cloud connectors that establish encrypted connections via IPsec, IKEv2, or OpenVPN protocols. The solution supports application-level segmentation, allowing administrators to control access on a user-to-application basis for both on-premise and SaaS applications. The platform provides client applications for iOS, macOS, Android, Windows, and ChromeOS. Access management, policy configuration, and monitoring are performed through a web-based interface. Administrators can monitor user connections, data transfer, and access behavior for compliance with regulations such as GDPR, SOC2, and HIPAA.