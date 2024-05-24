InstaSafe Zero Trust Description

InstaSafe Zero Trust is a cloud-based access security platform that provides secure remote access to applications and networks using Zero Trust principles. The platform replaces traditional VPN solutions with a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) architecture. The solution offers Zero Trust Application Access for SSH/RDP servers and applications hosted across multi-cloud environments. It includes Zero Trust Network Access capabilities with granular access policies and network visibility controls. The platform incorporates Identity and Access Management (IAM) with role-based access controls and centralized user identity management. Multi-factor authentication and single sign-on capabilities are built into the platform to verify user identities. InstaSafe provides an Enterprise Secure Browser designed for accessing SaaS and web applications while protecting against browser-based attacks. The platform supports both agent-based and agentless access methods for connecting to resources. Additional security features include device binding, device posture checking, endpoint controls, and contextual access policies. The solution offers domain joining capabilities to extend Active Directory and LDAP compliance to remote devices. Passwordless authentication options are available for user access. The platform includes an "Always ON" feature for continuous connectivity and supports secure VoIP access for remote communication channels. It provides unified access management across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.