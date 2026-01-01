DataCloak Secure Workspace
DataCloak Secure Workspace
DataCloak Secure Workspace Description
DataCloak Secure Workspace is a zero trust security solution that provides enterprises with a secure workspace environment to protect sensitive data from unauthorized access and disclosure. The product operates at the kernel level to control system behaviors including screenshots, keyboard operations, and external device access. The solution implements high-strength disk encryption with key management to secure data at rest, and provides mutual authentication with end-to-end encrypted communication channels for data in transit. It establishes software-defined perimeters for data flow control and uses secure classification management for enterprise data. The platform supports multiple operating systems including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS. It creates isolated workspaces that separate personal and work environments, allowing applications to be added to the secure workspace through a drag-and-drop interface. The solution includes AI-driven adaptive security that identifies business scenarios and automatically generates security policies for network, application, and identity controls. DataCloak Secure Workspace can be deployed as SaaS, on-premises terminal installation, or cloud-based remote control. It integrates with local data centers and cloud providers. The administrative console provides centralized management capabilities for administrators to oversee enterprise deployments. The solution also includes a SASE offering called DACS AnyCloud for multi-cloud connectivity and global dynamic access.
DataCloak Secure Workspace is Zero Trust secure workspace for enterprise data protection and access control developed by DataCloak. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Control, Data Loss Prevention.
