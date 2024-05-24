Pomerium Pomerium Zero Logo

Clientless secure remote access platform with Zero Trust architecture

Pomerium Zero is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that provides clientless secure remote access to internal resources. The platform operates without requiring client software installation on end-user devices. The product supports multiple access scenarios including secure human access, service-to-service communication, and AI agent access control. It implements identity-based authentication and authorization for internal applications, APIs, and infrastructure. Key capabilities include just-in-time access provisioning, time-bound access controls, and scoped contractor access management. The platform maintains policy change history for audit purposes and provides native SSH access functionality. For service access, Pomerium Zero secures Kubernetes environments, internal APIs, and multi-tenant deployments. It enables federated access for third-party tools while maintaining Zero Trust principles. The platform includes features for AI agent security, including continuous authorization for prompts and autonomous workflows, agent action auditing, and control over agentic sprawl. It secures access to model endpoints with policy enforcement. Pomerium Zero offers both a cloud-hosted version (Pomerium Zero) and a self-hosted enterprise option (Pomerium Enterprise). The solution integrates identity providers for authentication and implements context-aware access policies based on user identity, device state, and other attributes.

Pomerium Pomerium Zero is Clientless secure remote access platform with Zero Trust architecture developed by Pomerium. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Access Control, Identity And Access Management.

