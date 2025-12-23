AppGate High Performance ZTNA Logo

AppGate High Performance ZTNA

Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control

Zero Trust
Commercial
AppGate High Performance ZTNA Description

AppGate High Performance ZTNA is a Zero Trust Network Access solution designed for enterprise and government organizations. The product uses a direct-routed architecture that establishes point-to-point connections between users and resources without routing traffic through cloud intermediaries. The solution implements infrastructure cloaking, making network resources invisible until trust validation is completed. It provides granular access control at the application and resource level, replacing traditional VPN architectures with a zero trust model. The platform is built on an API-first framework designed for interoperability with existing security tools and infrastructure. It supports distributed environments with users accessing resources from various locations and device types. AppGate ZTNA includes continuous monitoring and auditability features to support compliance requirements across different industry verticals. The architecture is designed to scale without introducing network bottlenecks or performance degradation. The solution provides visibility into access patterns and security events through centralized management. It supports provisioning and policy management for access control across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

AppGate High Performance ZTNA FAQ

Common questions about AppGate High Performance ZTNA including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

AppGate High Performance ZTNA is Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control developed by AppGate. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Access Control, Cloud Security.

