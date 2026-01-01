Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response) Logo

Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response)

WDR platform for Wi-Fi security protecting IT/OT assets wirelessly

Zero Trust
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response) Description

Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response) is a wireless security platform that protects Wi-Fi-enabled IT and OT assets without network isolation. The platform operates as an agentless, AI-driven SaaS solution that monitors and controls wireless communications in real-time. The system identifies and classifies corporate assets, channels, devices, and networks while mapping all Wi-Fi device interactions. It provides continuous monitoring through distributed concurrent Wi-Fi channel scanning across the wireless environment. Aireye enforces wireless security policies by detecting policy violations and automatically terminating dangerous connections or unauthorized device interactions. The platform identifies malicious interactions and stops attacks in progress without requiring integration with existing network infrastructure like switches, access points, or firewalls. The solution addresses Wi-Fi security challenges including the growing number of Wi-Fi-enabled devices, increasing Wi-Fi CVEs, and proximity-based threats from vulnerable devices near facilities. It provides forensic capabilities to identify attack details and involved devices. The platform operates on a zero-trust model and delivers protection for medical devices, workstations, and other Wi-Fi-enabled assets. It detects unseen devices, prevents unauthorized network connections, and enforces wireless security policies that were previously only documented.

Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response) FAQ

Common questions about Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response) is WDR platform for Wi-Fi security protecting IT/OT assets wirelessly developed by Aireye. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with AI, Asset Discovery, Incident Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →