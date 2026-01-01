Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response)
Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response)
Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response) Description
Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response) is a wireless security platform that protects Wi-Fi-enabled IT and OT assets without network isolation. The platform operates as an agentless, AI-driven SaaS solution that monitors and controls wireless communications in real-time. The system identifies and classifies corporate assets, channels, devices, and networks while mapping all Wi-Fi device interactions. It provides continuous monitoring through distributed concurrent Wi-Fi channel scanning across the wireless environment. Aireye enforces wireless security policies by detecting policy violations and automatically terminating dangerous connections or unauthorized device interactions. The platform identifies malicious interactions and stops attacks in progress without requiring integration with existing network infrastructure like switches, access points, or firewalls. The solution addresses Wi-Fi security challenges including the growing number of Wi-Fi-enabled devices, increasing Wi-Fi CVEs, and proximity-based threats from vulnerable devices near facilities. It provides forensic capabilities to identify attack details and involved devices. The platform operates on a zero-trust model and delivers protection for medical devices, workstations, and other Wi-Fi-enabled assets. It detects unseen devices, prevents unauthorized network connections, and enforces wireless security policies that were previously only documented.
