Cyolo PRO Description

Cyolo PRO (Privileged Remote Operations) is a secure remote access solution designed for operational technology and cyber-physical systems environments. The platform provides identity-based authentication and zero-trust connectivity to critical industrial assets without requiring changes to existing network infrastructure. The solution supports deployment across on-premises, air-gapped, and cloud-connected environments. It adds modern authentication capabilities including multi-factor authentication, credential vaulting, and password rotation to legacy OT systems such as end-of-life Windows and Linux systems, programmable logic controllers, and human-machine interfaces. Cyolo PRO offers granular access controls that allow administrators to manage user permissions and actions during sessions. The platform is infrastructure-agnostic and designed to accommodate the varied deployment needs of industrial enterprises while maintaining visibility and oversight capabilities for remote privileged operations. The solution addresses use cases including remote privileged access for OT/ICS environments, secure third-party access management, IT/OT alignment, and regulatory compliance requirements across industries such as manufacturing, energy and utilities, and data centers.