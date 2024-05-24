Pomerium Secure Service Access Description

Pomerium Secure Service Access is a Zero Trust access solution that provides identity-based authentication and authorization for internal services, applications, and infrastructure. The platform operates as an identity-aware proxy that secures communication between services and users. The product offers multiple deployment options including Pomerium Zero for clientless remote access and Pomerium Enterprise for self-hosted scalable deployments. It addresses three primary access scenarios: secure human access for employees and contractors, secure service access for internal service-to-service communication, and secure agentic access for AI agents and autonomous workflows. The platform supports various use cases including securing internal applications, managing contractor access with scoped permissions, implementing time-bound and just-in-time access controls, and maintaining policy change history for audit purposes. For infrastructure access, it provides native SSH access capabilities. For service-to-service security, Pomerium addresses Kubernetes security, internal API protection, multi-tenant environment access control, and federated access for third-party tools. The platform also extends to AI security use cases by providing authorization controls for AI agents, prompts, autonomous workflows, and model endpoints, with capabilities to audit agent actions and control agentic sprawl. The solution implements continuous authorization and policy-based access controls across different types of identities including human users, services, and AI agents.