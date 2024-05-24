Zscaler Zero Trust Architecture for Private 5G
Zscaler Zero Trust Architecture for Private 5G
Zscaler Zero Trust Architecture for Private 5G Description
Zscaler Zero Trust Architecture for Private 5G provides security for private 5G network deployments by implementing zero trust principles. The solution addresses security challenges in 5G and edge computing environments where traditional castle-and-moat security models create vulnerabilities. The architecture secures site-to-site connectivity between 5G User Plane Function (UPF) and Core over the internet without requiring routable networks. It isolates users and devices from applications in Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), data centers, and cloud environments to prevent lateral movement. The product minimizes attack surfaces by reducing egress and ingress exposure points. It identifies workload vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and excessive permissions across 5G infrastructure. Inline content inspection capabilities prevent device compromise and data loss by examining TLS/SSL traffic. The solution provides visibility into device, network, and application performance to support digital experience management and troubleshooting. It addresses risks associated with IoT/OT device connectivity, large routable networks connecting branches, factories, data centers, and public clouds, and internet-facing firewalls that can be discovered and exploited. The architecture supports centralized 5G Core deployments and works with private 5G infrastructure from telecommunications equipment providers.
