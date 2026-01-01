Accops HySecure Description

Accops HySecure is a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) application access gateway that enables workforce access to corporate applications, desktops, and data from any device, network, or location. The solution uses SPAN technology to create application tunnels without requiring network changes or endpoint device configuration. The platform provides access to multiple application types including web apps, SaaS applications, client-server apps, legacy applications, virtual apps and desktops, RDP, SSH, VNC, and file servers. It supports both agent-based and agentless access modes, including browser-based access for field workforces. HySecure implements Layer 4 to Layer 7 access controls based on zero trust principles and creates a software-defined perimeter (SDP). The solution includes device posture checking capabilities that verify endpoint compliance including antivirus status, firewall status, Windows updates, and security agent updates. Access policies can be configured based on user role, device identity, device health, geolocation, and time. The platform includes endpoint controls such as clipboard protection, application whitelisting, internet access control, keylogger protection, watermarking, and device binding. Authentication features include integrated multi-factor authentication with biometric support and single sign-on capabilities. HySecure provides geographical heat maps showing failed login attempts by continent, country, and city to identify suspicious activities and impossible travel scenarios. The solution offers role-based administration and maintains detailed user activity logs and device audit trails.