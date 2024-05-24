Cognitas CrossLink ZTNA Description

Cognitas CrossLink ZTNA is a Zero Trust Network Access platform designed to replace legacy VPN infrastructure for modern enterprise access requirements. The platform provides secure access for remote workers, third-party users, and work-from-home scenarios. CrossLink supports all application types including both modern and legacy applications, accommodating all users and devices without requiring compromises. The platform implements identity-based access controls using least privilege principles on strongly-authenticated identities rather than IP addresses. The solution features zero-touch deployment capabilities with pre-packaged integrations for rapid implementation. Management is centralized through a single point of control with access policy management that incorporates machine learning capabilities. CrossLink provides visibility through complete audit trails of all access events, real-time alerting, and visualization dashboards for data analysis. The platform integrates with existing infrastructure and processes through out-of-the-box integration capabilities. The platform addresses specific use cases including VPN replacement for enterprises moving away from legacy remote access solutions, third-party access management for unmanaged users, and work-from-home scenarios requiring visibility and control for remote workers.