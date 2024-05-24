Soteria Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Logo

Soteria Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

by Soteria Cyber Security Ltd

ZTNA solution providing secure, per-application access control for remote workers

Zero Trust Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
ZtnaRemote AccessLeast Privilege
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Soteria Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Description

Soteria Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) is a security framework that provides access control based on the principle of "never trust, always verify." The solution grants users and devices access only to specific applications and resources they need, rather than broad network access. The platform operates on strict identity verification, continuous authentication, and least privilege access principles. It eliminates implicit trust assumptions by requiring authentication and verification for every access request regardless of user location. ZTNA hides applications from the internet to prevent discovery and exploitation by attackers, reducing exposure to DDoS attacks, ransomware, and credential stuffing. The solution continuously monitors and re-evaluates trust levels based on user behavior, device posture, and risk assessments, with the ability to revoke access immediately if a device is compromised or behavior becomes suspicious. The platform is designed as a cloud-native solution for securing SaaS applications, multi-cloud environments, and remote users. It provides per-application access control for hybrid and remote work environments, replacing traditional VPN solutions that grant broad network access.

Soteria Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) FAQ

Common questions about Soteria Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Soteria Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) is ZTNA solution providing secure, per-application access control for remote workers developed by Soteria Cyber Security Ltd. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with ZTNA, Remote Access, Least Privilege.

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