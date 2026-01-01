Fxiaoke DACS Lite Zero Trust Network Access Control System Logo

Fxiaoke DACS Lite Zero Trust Network Access Control System

Zero trust network access control system for secure remote enterprise access

Zero Trust
Fxiaoke DACS Lite Zero Trust Network Access Control System Description

DACS Lite is a network access control system built on zero trust architecture principles. The system provides secure network channels for enterprise users working remotely from any location. The product implements multi-factor authentication mechanisms to verify user identity legitimacy. It performs device fingerprint identification and continuous environmental integrity inspection to ensure only terminals meeting security baseline standards can access internal network services. Data transmission occurs through encrypted tunnels using TLS/HTTPS-based channel encryption algorithms with identity-based certificate and key management. The system employs PKI, Trusted Chain, and TPM for terminal trusted security mechanisms. Access control operates dynamically based on identity, environment, and behavior factors. The system supports RBAC and ABAC models for fine-grained permission management, capable of handling large-scale permission data volumes. An AI adaptive policy engine drives business authorization refinement and least privilege access control. The architecture supports clustered deployment with horizontal elastic expansion. Single instances can handle 10,000+ QPS and 10,000MB bandwidth with low latency. The system includes automatic abnormality detection with second-level switching and level-by-level escape degradation mechanisms. DACS Lite makes business systems invisible to external port scanning and implements active defense with continuous verification technology for abnormality detection and response blocking.

