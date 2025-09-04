Endian Switchboard is a centralized management platform that provides secure remote access and network control for IT and OT environments. The platform implements zero-trust security principles through microsegmentation, granular access controls, and advanced authentication mechanisms. Key capabilities include: - Centralized gateway, device, and network management - Secure remote access with encrypted communication channels - Identity and permission management with role-based access controls - Multi-factor authentication and certificate management - Real-time network monitoring and risk assessment - Distributed asset discovery and anomaly detection - Microsegmentation for network isolation and security - Session recording and auditing capabilities - Edge computing support with Docker integration - Multi-tenancy with isolated environments for different organizations The platform supports compliance with regulations including NIS2, CRA, and GDPR through comprehensive auditing, data protection features, and centralized security management. It provides unified visibility across both IT and OT infrastructures while maintaining strict access controls and monitoring capabilities.
