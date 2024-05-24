Illumio Breach Containment Description

Illumio Breach Containment is a platform designed to contain threats and prevent lateral movement across enterprise environments. The platform provides visibility into communication and traffic across workloads, devices, and the internet through real-time observability capabilities. The solution consists of two main components: Illumio Insights and Illumio Segmentation. Illumio Insights offers cloud detection and response capabilities built on an AI security graph that maps connections to reveal risks, monitor behavior, and enforce policies. It includes an Insights Agent that functions as an AI teammate for role-based threat detection and response, enabling one-click containment of threats. Illumio Segmentation enables organizations to visualize communication between workloads and devices and create segmentation policies that control interactions across endpoints, servers, cloud environments, and containers. The platform uses microsegmentation to limit unnecessary and unwanted communications between systems. The platform operates from a unified, centralized console and is designed to scale across cloud and hybrid environments. It provides automated policy setting with granular controls and supports proactive protection of high-value assets as well as reactive isolation of compromised systems during active attacks. The AI security graph is enriched with third-party data to provide context-rich analysis for threat prioritization and response.