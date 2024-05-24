Zero Secure Remote Access Logo

Zero Secure Remote Access

by Zero Networks

ZTNA solution combining VPN speed with zero trust security for remote access

Zero Trust Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
ZtnaRemote AccessMicrosegmentationWireguard+1
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Zero Trust45 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Zero Secure Remote Access Description

Zero Secure Remote Access is a remote access solution that combines VPN performance with Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) principles. The product provides secure connectivity for remote employees and third-party vendors without exposing open ports to the internet. The solution operates by keeping VPN ports closed and invisible until users authenticate via multi-factor authentication (MFA). After validation, a port opens exclusively for the authenticated user's IP address for a limited time while remaining invisible to external attackers. This approach prevents port scanning and unauthorized access attempts. The platform provides visibility into connected users through non-obfuscated IP addresses, enabling granular access control through custom policies. Organizations can restrict user access to specific applications and services based on roles, whether for employees or third-party vendors. This includes capabilities for microsegmentation and identity-based access controls. The client is based on WireGuard technology and is designed to be lightweight with auto-update functionality. The solution includes features for blocking lateral movement, protecting service accounts, and enforcing MFA requirements. Access controls, user activity tracking, and audit trail creation support compliance requirements. The platform addresses use cases including VPN replacement, remote user connectivity, and third-party access management. It provides data logging and activity tracking to demonstrate compliance with security standards.

Zero Secure Remote Access FAQ

Common questions about Zero Secure Remote Access including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Zero Secure Remote Access is ZTNA solution combining VPN speed with zero trust security for remote access developed by Zero Networks. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with ZTNA, Remote Access, Microsegmentation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access Logo
Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access

ZTNA platform with direct device-to-resource encrypted access via WireGuard.

0
Tailscale Logo
Tailscale

WireGuard-based zero trust mesh networking platform for secure connectivity.

0
NetBird Secure Logo
NetBird Secure

Zero trust network access platform with granular access controls and P2P encryption

0
Dispel Zero Trust Engine Logo
Dispel Zero Trust Engine

Zero Trust secure remote access platform for ICS/OT environments.

0
Systancia Zero Trust Logo
Systancia Zero Trust

Zero Trust platform combining access management and infrastructure for IT/OT

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox