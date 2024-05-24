Zero Secure Remote Access Description

Zero Secure Remote Access is a remote access solution that combines VPN performance with Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) principles. The product provides secure connectivity for remote employees and third-party vendors without exposing open ports to the internet. The solution operates by keeping VPN ports closed and invisible until users authenticate via multi-factor authentication (MFA). After validation, a port opens exclusively for the authenticated user's IP address for a limited time while remaining invisible to external attackers. This approach prevents port scanning and unauthorized access attempts. The platform provides visibility into connected users through non-obfuscated IP addresses, enabling granular access control through custom policies. Organizations can restrict user access to specific applications and services based on roles, whether for employees or third-party vendors. This includes capabilities for microsegmentation and identity-based access controls. The client is based on WireGuard technology and is designed to be lightweight with auto-update functionality. The solution includes features for blocking lateral movement, protecting service accounts, and enforcing MFA requirements. Access controls, user activity tracking, and audit trail creation support compliance requirements. The platform addresses use cases including VPN replacement, remote user connectivity, and third-party access management. It provides data logging and activity tracking to demonstrate compliance with security standards.