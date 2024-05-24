ThreatLocker Zero Trust Solution Description

ThreatLocker is a Zero Trust endpoint protection platform that implements a deny-by-default security model. The platform blocks all software except explicitly trusted applications through application allowlisting. The solution uses learning algorithms that analyze behaviors across millions of endpoints to identify required business applications and block unwanted or malicious software. The platform automatically tracks application updates and manages the approval process. Ringfencing creates boundaries around approved applications to control their interactions with other applications, the registry, internet access, and files. This feature limits what trusted applications can do to prevent weaponization of legitimate software. Network Control manages network traffic by keeping ports closed and opening them on-demand for authorized connections only. The feature uses dynamic ACLs or agent authentication to automatically open ports for authorized devices while keeping them invisible to unauthorized devices. Ports close automatically within minutes when no longer in use. The platform includes a policy engine that allows administrators to permit, deny, or restrict application access at a granular level. It provides protection against fileless malware, application hopping attacks, and prevents rogue devices from accessing servers or endpoints. Support is provided 24/7/365 by a US-based team available by telephone or through the ThreatLocker portal.