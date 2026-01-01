Google BeyondCorp
Google's zero trust implementation for secure access without VPN
Google BeyondCorp Description
BeyondCorp is Google's implementation of the zero trust security model, built on a decade of internal experience at Google. The solution shifts access controls from the network perimeter to individual users and devices, enabling secure work from any location without requiring a traditional VPN. The platform operates on three core principles: access to services is not determined by the network from which users connect, access is granted based on contextual factors from the user and their device, and all access must be authenticated, authorized, and encrypted. BeyondCorp provides user-based and device-based authentication and authorization for infrastructure and corporate resources. The system includes components for single sign-on, access control policies, and an access proxy for managing connections. The solution is available through Chrome Enterprise Premium, which integrates BeyondCorp capabilities with endpoint security features. Organizations can implement the zero trust model across their infrastructure using BeyondCorp's framework. Google uses BeyondCorp internally to enable employees to work from untrusted networks, and the technology is now available for external organizations to deploy in their own environments.
Google BeyondCorp FAQ
Common questions about Google BeyondCorp including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
