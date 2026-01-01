Cato Networks ZTNA
Cato Networks ZTNA Description
Cato Networks ZTNA is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that provides secure access to applications and services for remote and office-based users. The solution operates on a deny-by-default principle, granting access only to explicitly permitted resources based on security policies. The platform supports both agent-based and service-based deployment models. Agent-based ZTNA deploys software on user devices with platform-specific support and deep endpoint visibility. Service-based ZTNA uses connectors in the user's network with platform-agnostic support. The solution implements identity verification and multi-factor authentication before granting access. It enforces policies based on user identity, location, device posture, and other contextual attributes. Access is limited to specific applications and resources defined in security policies, preventing lateral movement across the network. Cato Networks ZTNA enables network microsegmentation by creating software-defined security perimeters around network segments. The solution provides visibility into access attempts through logging and monitoring capabilities. It supports both managed and unmanaged devices through reverse proxy functionality. The platform creates secure tunnels between the ZTNA service and corporate resources. It works across hybrid IT environments, supporting access to both on-premises data centers and cloud-based applications. The solution is designed to replace legacy VPN infrastructure with a more scalable, cloud-based architecture.
