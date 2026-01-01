Skyhigh Security Private Access Logo

Skyhigh Security Private Access

ZTNA solution for remote access VPN replacement with data protection

Zero Trust
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Skyhigh Security Private Access Description

Skyhigh Security Private Access is a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution designed to replace traditional remote access VPNs. The product provides secure access to private applications through a zero trust architecture that continuously verifies users, devices, and connections before granting access to resources. The solution offers network-level access control with full UDP protocol support for real-time communication applications. It supports both managed and unmanaged devices, allowing BYOD and contractor devices to access internal applications directly through a browser while applying zero trust policies. The platform includes Data Loss Prevention (DLP) scanning to prevent unauthorized upload or download of sensitive information. It integrates antimalware inspection and Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) capabilities for enhanced data protection. The solution provides visibility into private application usage through a discovered private applications search feature. Skyhigh Private Access operates from a fully converged platform with a single console for unified policy management across web, SaaS, and private applications. The cloud-based infrastructure is designed to scale and respond to business needs. The product addresses limitations of traditional VPNs by providing visibility into data usage and reducing lateral threat movement risk through user-based access controls.

Skyhigh Security Private Access FAQ

Common questions about Skyhigh Security Private Access including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Skyhigh Security Private Access is ZTNA solution for remote access VPN replacement with data protection developed by Skyhigh Security. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with BYOD, Cloud Security, DLP.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →