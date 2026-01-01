Skyhigh Security Private Access
Skyhigh Security Private Access
Skyhigh Security Private Access Description
Skyhigh Security Private Access is a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution designed to replace traditional remote access VPNs. The product provides secure access to private applications through a zero trust architecture that continuously verifies users, devices, and connections before granting access to resources. The solution offers network-level access control with full UDP protocol support for real-time communication applications. It supports both managed and unmanaged devices, allowing BYOD and contractor devices to access internal applications directly through a browser while applying zero trust policies. The platform includes Data Loss Prevention (DLP) scanning to prevent unauthorized upload or download of sensitive information. It integrates antimalware inspection and Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) capabilities for enhanced data protection. The solution provides visibility into private application usage through a discovered private applications search feature. Skyhigh Private Access operates from a fully converged platform with a single console for unified policy management across web, SaaS, and private applications. The cloud-based infrastructure is designed to scale and respond to business needs. The product addresses limitations of traditional VPNs by providing visibility into data usage and reducing lateral threat movement risk through user-based access controls.
Skyhigh Security Private Access FAQ
Common questions about Skyhigh Security Private Access including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
