Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA

ZTNA solution providing secure user-to-app access without network exposure

Zero Trust Commercial
Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA Description

Zscaler Private Access (ZPA) is a zero trust network access solution that provides secure connectivity to private applications without exposing users to the corporate network or applications to the public internet. The platform brokers direct, one-to-one connections between authorized users and specific applications based on context-aware policies. The solution offers AI-powered application segmentation that automatically discovers applications and generates recommendations for app segments and policies. It supports workload-to-workload segmentation across hybrid and multicloud environments including AWS and Azure. The platform includes privileged remote access capabilities for clientless access to RDP, SSH, and VNC systems. ZPA provides full inline inspection of private application traffic with Layer 7 inspection capabilities through AppProtection to defend against web and identity attacks. The solution includes data loss prevention, advanced threat protection with ransomware and zero-day prevention, and cloud data loss prevention across multiple channels. The platform supports browser-based access for infrastructure-agnostic connectivity and includes Private Service Edge for on-premises ZTNA deployment. Additional capabilities include business continuity features for maintaining access during outages, extranet application support for business partner connectivity, and digital experience monitoring for detecting and resolving application, network, and device issues. ZPA integrates with identity providers for authentication and supports deception technology to detect lateral movement attempts. The solution is designed to replace legacy VPN and VDI infrastructure while reducing attack surface and preventing lateral movement through user-to-app segmentation.

Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA FAQ

Common questions about Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA is ZTNA solution providing secure user-to-app access without network exposure developed by Zscaler. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Data Loss Prevention.

