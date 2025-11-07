Fortra ZTNA Logo

Fortra ZTNA is a zero trust network access solution designed to replace legacy VPNs and provide secure remote access to private applications. The product operates on zero trust and least privilege access principles, granting users access only to the specific private applications they need. The solution provides granular access control based on user, device, and data context to ensure only authorized users reach approved applications. It includes application cloaking capabilities to hide applications on the network and reduce the attack surface. Fortra ZTNA offers network visibility and control to monitor all network traffic and identify lateral movement across private networks. The platform provides centralized management of private applications across on-premises and private cloud environments through a single dashboard. The product includes automated discovery of private applications to simplify migration from VPNs, allowing IT teams to onboard applications and enforce access and data protection policies. It detects shadow IT by uncovering unauthorized application usage within private networks. The solution focuses on data protection across private applications, enabling organizations to discover, assess, and protect data in real-time. It is designed for hybrid work environments where traditional perimeter-based security models are insufficient.

