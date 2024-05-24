Systancia Zero Trust Description

Systancia Zero Trust is a platform that combines access management and access infrastructure to implement Zero Trust security principles. The platform consists of multiple components including Cyberelements Gate for remote access to IT and OT systems, Cyberelements Cleanroom for privileged access management in AD-tiered or non-tiered architectures, Cyberelements Identity for identity and entitlement management, and Cyberelements Access for authentication to desktops and applications. The platform addresses use cases including third-party access management, privileged access to critical infrastructures, secure access to industrial infrastructures, regulatory compliance, identity and access management, and remote work scenarios. It provides capabilities for managing service providers and ecosystem partners, monitoring privileged access, and securing both IT and OT environments. Systancia has been recognized by industry analysts including Gartner in their Market Guide for Zero Trust Network Access and KuppingerCole as a Product Leader in their Leadership Compass for ZTNA. The platform is delivered as a SaaS solution and supports organizations in implementing Zero Trust security across their infrastructure.