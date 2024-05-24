CorpInfoTech Zero Trust Network Solutions Description

CorpInfoTech Zero Trust Network Solutions provides Zero Trust architecture design and management services for organizations. The solution operates on the assumption that attacks are inevitable and implements security controls throughout the network infrastructure. The service implements Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) based on the principle of least privilege, which restricts user access to only the resources necessary for business operations. The architecture continuously evaluates and verifies trust rather than assuming trust based on network location. CorpInfoTech provides end-to-end application of security controls across the network environment. The solution is designed to protect organizations when security incidents occur by maintaining continuous verification of access requests. The service includes network design and ongoing management to help organizations implement Zero Trust principles. The approach aims to prevent unauthorized access while ensuring legitimate users can access required resources for business operations.