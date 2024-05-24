Mesh Zero Trust Assessment Logo

Mesh Zero Trust Assessment

by Mesh Security

Continuous Zero Trust posture assessment and maturity scoring platform

Zero Trust Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Visibility
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Zero Trust5 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Mesh Zero Trust Assessment Description

Mesh Zero Trust Assessment is a platform that provides continuous, real-time visibility into an organization's Zero Trust security posture. The platform integrates with existing security tools and infrastructure to map and assess Zero Trust maturity across all six Zero Trust pillars without re-ingesting data. The platform delivers real-time dashboard visibility showing Zero Trust posture, gap analysis, implementation progress, and financial risk metrics. It provides maturity scoring with trend analysis to track security improvements over time. The assessment includes Annual Loss Expectancy (ALE) calculations to quantify financial exposure and measure risk reduction as Zero Trust implementation progresses. Mesh generates automated evidence collection, remediation guidance, and executive summaries for board-level reporting. The platform maps the entire environment across tools, data, and infrastructure to provide unified enterprise Zero Trust visibility. It tracks measurable security improvement quarter over quarter and calculates ROI of Zero Trust investments by measuring financial risk reduction. The platform positions itself as an alternative to traditional point-in-time Zero Trust assessments conducted by consultancies, offering continuous monitoring instead of static reports. It includes a 7-day free trial period for organizations to evaluate the platform.

Mesh Zero Trust Assessment FAQ

Common questions about Mesh Zero Trust Assessment including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Mesh Zero Trust Assessment is Continuous Zero Trust posture assessment and maturity scoring platform developed by Mesh Security. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Visibility.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Cognitas CrossLink ZTNA Logo
Cognitas CrossLink ZTNA

ZTNA platform for secure remote access replacing VPNs with zero-trust controls

0
Elisity Microsegmentation Platform Logo
Elisity Microsegmentation Platform

Identity-based microsegmentation solution for network access control

0
ORDR AI Protect for Segmentation Logo
ORDR AI Protect for Segmentation

AI-driven network segmentation platform with automated policy generation

0
Illumio Breach Containment Logo
Illumio Breach Containment

Breach containment platform with microsegmentation and lateral movement control

0
Illumio Insights Logo
Illumio Insights

AI-powered breach containment and zero trust segmentation platform

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox