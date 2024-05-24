Mesh Zero Trust Assessment
Continuous Zero Trust posture assessment and maturity scoring platform
Mesh Zero Trust Assessment
Continuous Zero Trust posture assessment and maturity scoring platform
Mesh Zero Trust Assessment Description
Mesh Zero Trust Assessment is a platform that provides continuous, real-time visibility into an organization's Zero Trust security posture. The platform integrates with existing security tools and infrastructure to map and assess Zero Trust maturity across all six Zero Trust pillars without re-ingesting data. The platform delivers real-time dashboard visibility showing Zero Trust posture, gap analysis, implementation progress, and financial risk metrics. It provides maturity scoring with trend analysis to track security improvements over time. The assessment includes Annual Loss Expectancy (ALE) calculations to quantify financial exposure and measure risk reduction as Zero Trust implementation progresses. Mesh generates automated evidence collection, remediation guidance, and executive summaries for board-level reporting. The platform maps the entire environment across tools, data, and infrastructure to provide unified enterprise Zero Trust visibility. It tracks measurable security improvement quarter over quarter and calculates ROI of Zero Trust investments by measuring financial risk reduction. The platform positions itself as an alternative to traditional point-in-time Zero Trust assessments conducted by consultancies, offering continuous monitoring instead of static reports. It includes a 7-day free trial period for organizations to evaluate the platform.
Mesh Zero Trust Assessment FAQ
Common questions about Mesh Zero Trust Assessment including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Mesh Zero Trust Assessment is Continuous Zero Trust posture assessment and maturity scoring platform developed by Mesh Security. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Visibility.
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