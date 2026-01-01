DACS Pro Zero Trust Endpoint Secure Workspace Description

DACS Pro is a zero trust endpoint security solution that creates isolated secure workspaces on employee devices. The product uses security sandbox technology (micro-kernel, secure container, trusted computing) to provide kernel-level isolation for enterprise data while maintaining native operating system functionality. The solution implements multiple independent secure workspaces on a single device, allowing users to access different business applications with varying security requirements. Data within secure workspaces is encrypted and cannot be transferred outside without authorization. The product includes screen data protection based on user identity and enables secure file sharing within the workspace environment. DACS Pro incorporates software-defined perimeter technology to hide intranet business systems by default, providing access only to authorized users through encrypted tunnels. The network access capability covers layers 3-7, supporting both B/S and C/S architecture applications without requiring application transformation. The product features an AI security policy engine that continuously monitors risks, dynamically adjusts permissions, and provides intelligent analysis and recommendations for security policies. Access control is based on authentication, environment, and behavior factors, following the principle of minimum access. DACS Pro supports integration with existing enterprise applications through SDK and provides APIs for connection with existing enterprise security architecture. The solution addresses use cases including data classification management, R&D code protection, game data protection, and third-party organization trust management.