DACS Pro Zero Trust Endpoint Secure Workspace Logo

DACS Pro Zero Trust Endpoint Secure Workspace

Zero trust endpoint workspace with data isolation and secure access control

Zero Trust
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

DACS Pro Zero Trust Endpoint Secure Workspace Description

DACS Pro is a zero trust endpoint security solution that creates isolated secure workspaces on employee devices. The product uses security sandbox technology (micro-kernel, secure container, trusted computing) to provide kernel-level isolation for enterprise data while maintaining native operating system functionality. The solution implements multiple independent secure workspaces on a single device, allowing users to access different business applications with varying security requirements. Data within secure workspaces is encrypted and cannot be transferred outside without authorization. The product includes screen data protection based on user identity and enables secure file sharing within the workspace environment. DACS Pro incorporates software-defined perimeter technology to hide intranet business systems by default, providing access only to authorized users through encrypted tunnels. The network access capability covers layers 3-7, supporting both B/S and C/S architecture applications without requiring application transformation. The product features an AI security policy engine that continuously monitors risks, dynamically adjusts permissions, and provides intelligent analysis and recommendations for security policies. Access control is based on authentication, environment, and behavior factors, following the principle of minimum access. DACS Pro supports integration with existing enterprise applications through SDK and provides APIs for connection with existing enterprise security architecture. The solution addresses use cases including data classification management, R&D code protection, game data protection, and third-party organization trust management.

DACS Pro Zero Trust Endpoint Secure Workspace FAQ

Common questions about DACS Pro Zero Trust Endpoint Secure Workspace including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

DACS Pro Zero Trust Endpoint Secure Workspace is Zero trust endpoint workspace with data isolation and secure access control developed by DataCloak. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Control, Data Classification.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →