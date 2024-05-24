Pomerium Secure Agentic Access Description

Pomerium Secure Agentic Access is a Zero Trust access control platform that provides policy-based access management for AI agents, services, and human users. The product enforces continuous authorization for AI agent actions, prompts, and autonomous workflows while providing audit capabilities for agent activities. The platform addresses secure access across three primary use cases: human access to internal resources, service-to-service communication, and AI agent access control. For human access, it supports secure internal access, contractor access scoping, time-bound access, just-in-time access, and policy change history tracking. For services, it provides security for Kubernetes environments, internal APIs, multi-tenant environments, and third-party tool integrations. The AI agent security capabilities include access control for AI agents, continuous authorization for prompts and autonomous workflows, agent action auditing, agentic sprawl control, and secure access to model endpoints. The platform also supports native SSH access and includes features for controlling and monitoring AI agent behavior. Pomerium offers two deployment models: Pomerium Zero for clientless secure remote access and Pomerium Enterprise for scalable self-hosted deployments. The platform implements identity-based access controls and maintains audit trails for compliance and security monitoring purposes.