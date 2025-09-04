Endian Secure Digital Platform is a comprehensive cybersecurity solution designed for both IT and OT (Operational Technology) environments. The platform consists of three main components: Management Tools, Security Gateways, and Endpoint Connectivity. The Management Tools include Endian Switchboard for centralized network management with zero trust security capabilities, and Endian Network for organization and lifecycle management of Endian products. These tools help establish zero-trust environments across enterprise networks. Security Gateways offer two variants: Endian UTM for business IT environments and Endian 4i for industrial OT environments. Both provide network connectivity, security features, and edge computing capabilities. The platform runs on EndianOS, a secure operating system specifically designed for IT and OT gateways. Endpoint Connectivity is delivered through the Endian Connect APP, which provides secure remote access to devices and resources. This component ensures encrypted access to critical infrastructure and systems from remote locations. The platform targets industries including critical infrastructure, manufacturing, renewable energy, education, government, and small to midsize businesses. It addresses compliance requirements for GDPR, IEC 62443, and NIS2 regulations. Key use cases include implementing secure remote access, establishing zero trust architectures, network and risk monitoring, attack prevention, running edge applications, and device management automation.
