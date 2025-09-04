Endian Secure Digital Platform Logo

Endian Secure Digital Platform

0
Commercial
Updated 05 September 2025
Network Security
Network Security
Zero Trust
Industrial Security
Ot
Remote Access
Gateway
Endpoint Security
Compliance
Infrastructure
Visit Website

Endian Secure Digital Platform is a comprehensive cybersecurity solution designed for both IT and OT (Operational Technology) environments. The platform consists of three main components: Management Tools, Security Gateways, and Endpoint Connectivity. The Management Tools include Endian Switchboard for centralized network management with zero trust security capabilities, and Endian Network for organization and lifecycle management of Endian products. These tools help establish zero-trust environments across enterprise networks. Security Gateways offer two variants: Endian UTM for business IT environments and Endian 4i for industrial OT environments. Both provide network connectivity, security features, and edge computing capabilities. The platform runs on EndianOS, a secure operating system specifically designed for IT and OT gateways. Endpoint Connectivity is delivered through the Endian Connect APP, which provides secure remote access to devices and resources. This component ensures encrypted access to critical infrastructure and systems from remote locations. The platform targets industries including critical infrastructure, manufacturing, renewable energy, education, government, and small to midsize businesses. It addresses compliance requirements for GDPR, IEC 62443, and NIS2 regulations. Key use cases include implementing secure remote access, establishing zero trust architectures, network and risk monitoring, attack prevention, running edge applications, and device management automation.

FEATURES

EXPLORE BY TAGS

Network Security

Zero Trust

Industrial Security

Ot

Remote Access

Gateway

Endpoint Security

Compliance

Infrastructure

SIMILAR TOOLS

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.

Commercial
Network Security
Wigle Logo
Wigle

WiGLE.net is a platform that collects and provides data on WiFi networks and cell towers, with over 1.3 billion networks collected.

Free
Network Security
Tor Project Logo
Tor Project

Tor Browser is a free and open-source software that allows users to browse the internet anonymously and privately.

Free
Network Security
tcptraceroute Logo
tcptraceroute

A TCP-based traceroute implementation that bypasses firewall filters to trace the path to a destination.

Free
Network Security
tcpdump Logo
tcpdump

Tcpdump is a command-line packet analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic.

Free
Network Security
Suricata Logo
Suricata

Suricata offers real-time intrusion detection, intrusion prevention, and network monitoring.

Free
Network Security
wireshark Logo
wireshark

A free, open-source network protocol analyzer for capturing and displaying packet-level data.

Free
Network Security
snort Logo
snort

Snort is an open source intrusion prevention system that uses rules to detect and prevent malicious network activity.

Free
Network Security
URL Scan Logo
URL Scan

A website scanner that provides a sandbox for the web, allowing users to scan URLs and websites for potential threats and vulnerabilities.

Free
Network Security

PINNED

Proton Pass Logo

Proton Pass

Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.

Data Protection
NordVPN Logo

NordVPN

NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.

Network Security
Mandos Logo

Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Consulting
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
CyberSecTools logoCyberSecTools

Explore the largest curated directory of cybersecurity tools and resources to enhance your security practices. Find the right solution for your domain.

Operated by:

Mandos Cyber • KVK: 97994448

Netherlands • contact@mandos.io

VAT: NL005301434B12

Copyright © 2025 - All rights reserved

LINKS
BlogContact
LEGAL
Terms of servicesPrivacy policy