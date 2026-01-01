Absolute Core Logo

Absolute Core

ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications

Zero Trust
Commercial
Absolute Core Description

Absolute Core is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that provides secure remote access to applications for distributed workforces. The product features an optimized tunnel designed to stabilize and improve connectivity for remote, deskless, field, and hybrid workers regardless of location. The solution supports multiple operating systems including Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android. The Windows client includes self-healing capabilities that automatically repair or reinstall the software if tampered with, accidentally removed, or stops functioning. This resilience is built on patented technology embedded in device firmware. Absolute Core incorporates Network Resilience technology that maintains persistent sessions even during network disruptions or when connectivity drops. The optimized tunnel includes audio and video optimization features to enhance performance, particularly on slow or weak networks. The product includes a policy engine with dynamic enforcement at the endpoint, eliminating network chokepoints by creating a secure direct path to applications. It supports both cloud and on-premises deployment models and is entirely software-based, requiring no hardware investments. An optional Secure Web Gateway Service add-on provides web filtering and protection against viruses, malware, malicious code, zero-day threats, and data loss or leakage for all user types. The solution is designed to support gradual ZTNA adoption, allowing organizations to transition from traditional VPN or on-premises architectures to Zero Trust models at their own pace.

Absolute Core FAQ

Common questions about Absolute Core including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

