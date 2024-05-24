Xage Fabric Platform Description

Xage Fabric Platform is a distributed cybersecurity mesh architecture that provides zero trust security across data centers, cloud environments, operational technology (OT), cyber-physical systems (CPS), IoT devices, and AI systems. The platform operates as an overlay on existing infrastructure without requiring network changes or endpoint agents. The platform deploys as virtual machines or containers and uses a distributed mesh architecture with no single point of failure. It implements Shamir's Secret Sharing and Federated Byzantine Agreement to maintain credential and policy synchronization across nodes, enabling authentication and policy enforcement even when sites are offline or disconnected from the cloud. The platform includes multiple integrated products: Secure Remote Access for workforce connectivity, Extended PAM for privileged access management, Critical Asset Protection for OT/IoT/CPS assets, Zero Trust Data Exchange for machine-to-machine communications, and Zero Trust for AI to secure LLMs and AI agents. The architecture distributes password vaults across nodes to prevent credential theft and enforces multi-factor authentication at every layer and per-device. Policy is managed centrally through a browser interface but enforced locally at distributed sites and individual assets. The platform supports granular access control, network segmentation, least-privilege enforcement, and virtual patching capabilities. Deployment can be completed in as little as one day without infrastructure downtime. The platform is designed for environments spanning legacy systems to modern cloud workloads and supports use cases including VPN replacement, vendor access management, remote collaboration, and zero trust segmentation.