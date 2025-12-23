NordLayer Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)
NordLayer Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) is a network security solution that implements identity and context-based access controls for applications, devices, and data. The platform operates on a zero trust security model that verifies user identity and enforces policy compliance before granting access to resources. The solution provides network segmentation capabilities up to layer 7 at the application level, allowing organizations to create micro-perimeters around individual resources. It supports centralized authentication with identity and access management features including guest management, certificate management, and single sign-on integration. NordLayer ZTNA enables organizations to control access to cloud environments, SaaS applications, and internal resources through a centralized dashboard. The platform supports secure remote access for distributed workforces and provides granular access controls for third-party users such as contractors and vendors. The solution includes compliance and auditing capabilities with detailed access controls, multilayered authentication, and comprehensive logging. It supports DevOps environments by securing access to development environments and CI/CD pipelines. NordLayer ZTNA is available in Core and Premium plans, with setup managed through a web-based control panel. The platform offers a 14-day money-back guarantee and provides partner opportunities for MSPs, MSSPs, and resellers.
