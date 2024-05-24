Illumio Zero Trust Security Description

Illumio Zero Trust Security is a platform that implements Zero Trust principles through microsegmentation and continuous verification across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform operates on the assumption that no user, device, or application should be automatically trusted, requiring authentication and authorization for every access request. The solution provides network segmentation capabilities that isolate workloads across data centers, cloud environments, containers, and endpoints to prevent lateral movement during security incidents. It enforces least-privilege access controls and applies policies dynamically based on identity, device posture, and risk signals. Illumio includes two primary components: Illumio Insights for real-time visibility and risk prioritization, and Illumio Segmentation for workload isolation. The platform supports container environments including Kubernetes, applying Zero Trust policies to containerized workloads with dynamic policy enforcement that adapts as containers scale. The solution provides continuous monitoring and behavioral analysis to detect anomalies and threats in real time. It uses machine learning to establish baseline behavior patterns and identify deviations. The platform supports compliance requirements for regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, and NIST through automated policy enforcement and audit capabilities. Illumio addresses cloud security challenges through workload segmentation, identity and access management integration, and end-to-end encryption for data transfers. For endpoint security, it performs device posture checks, behavioral monitoring, and application whitelisting to protect remote workers and distributed devices.