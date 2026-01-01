Accops Nano Logo

Accops Nano

USB-based secure OS for BYOD remote access to corporate apps and VDI

Accops Nano Description

Accops Nano is a USB-based secure access solution that provides remote access to business applications and virtual desktop infrastructure for BYOD devices. The product consists of a customized and hardened Linux-based live operating system delivered on a USB 3.0 drive that users can plug into any personal device to boot into a secure, read-only environment. The solution creates a secure container on user devices that is isolated from any keyloggers or malware potentially present on the host system. Users can access internal corporate applications through Accops HySecure Access Gateway and virtual applications/desktops through Accops HyWorks. The operating system blocks internet access and prevents data storage to local hard drives or other USB devices during use. The read-only file system ensures that any data stored in the live OS is automatically wiped upon reboot. While copy-paste functionality is available within the environment, data cannot be transferred out due to blocked internet and local storage access. The solution supports both VPN and VDI terminal modes depending on organizational needs. Accops Nano includes multi-factor authentication capabilities when integrated with Accops Identity and Access Management solution, along with device fingerprint controls to prevent unauthorized access. The product is designed for remote employees, third-party vendors, and contract workers who need secure access to corporate resources from personal devices without requiring corporate-owned hardware.

Accops Nano FAQ

Common questions about Accops Nano including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Accops Nano is USB-based secure OS for BYOD remote access to corporate apps and VDI developed by Accops. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with BYOD, Data Loss Prevention, Endpoint Security.

