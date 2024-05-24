TerraZone truepass platform Logo

TerraZone truepass platform

Zero Trust Network Access platform for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid apps

Zero Trust Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

TerraZone truepass platform Description

TerraZone truePass Platform is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that provides secure access control across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid application environments. The platform implements microsegmentation capabilities to isolate and protect critical assets from unauthorized access. The platform includes data protection and encryption features with integrated access controls to prevent unauthorized data exposure. It offers workflow automation for access policies, risk assessments, and security workflows. The solution provides regulatory compliance capabilities designed to meet GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS requirements through granular access controls and audit logging. It supports third-party and vendor access management with temporary, role-based access controls while maintaining Zero Trust security principles. The platform includes threat detection and response capabilities that monitor user behavior, detect anomalies, and enable real-time threat response. The solution is designed to enforce Zero Trust security across diverse infrastructure environments.

TerraZone truepass platform FAQ

Common questions about TerraZone truepass platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

TerraZone truepass platform is Zero Trust Network Access platform for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid apps developed by Terrazone. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Anomaly Detection, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox