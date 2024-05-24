TerraZone truepass platform
TerraZone truepass platform Description
TerraZone truePass Platform is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that provides secure access control across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid application environments. The platform implements microsegmentation capabilities to isolate and protect critical assets from unauthorized access. The platform includes data protection and encryption features with integrated access controls to prevent unauthorized data exposure. It offers workflow automation for access policies, risk assessments, and security workflows. The solution provides regulatory compliance capabilities designed to meet GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS requirements through granular access controls and audit logging. It supports third-party and vendor access management with temporary, role-based access controls while maintaining Zero Trust security principles. The platform includes threat detection and response capabilities that monitor user behavior, detect anomalies, and enable real-time threat response. The solution is designed to enforce Zero Trust security across diverse infrastructure environments.
